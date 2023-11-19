Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for DoorDash (NYSE:DASH)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $105.00 price objective on the stock.

DASH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush increased their target price on DoorDash from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on DoorDash from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho raised DoorDash from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Barclays increased their price target on DoorDash from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded DoorDash from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $94.18.

Shares of DASH opened at $95.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.57. The company has a market capitalization of $37.92 billion, a PE ratio of -35.40 and a beta of 1.61. DoorDash has a 52-week low of $45.93 and a 52-week high of $95.89.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 12.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.77) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that DoorDash will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other DoorDash news, insider Keith Yandell sold 9,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.98, for a total transaction of $712,996.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 219,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,679,205.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.70, for a total value of $86,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 100,412 shares in the company, valued at $8,705,720.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 9,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.98, for a total value of $712,996.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 219,521 shares in the company, valued at $16,679,205.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 882,865 shares of company stock valued at $71,422,548 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newlands Management Operations LLC grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 7,050,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,813,000 after buying an additional 3,430,729 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,721,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in DoorDash by 26.0% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,254,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527,951 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,862,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,994,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

