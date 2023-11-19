Morgan Stanley Increases Everest Group (NYSE:EG) Price Target to $480.00

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $450.00 to $480.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Everest Group from $452.00 to $461.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Everest Group from $429.00 to $449.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Everest Group in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $449.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Everest Group from $408.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Everest Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $456.57.

Everest Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Everest Group stock opened at $396.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $388.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Everest Group has a 1-year low of $318.03 and a 1-year high of $410.74.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $14.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.18 by $3.96. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Everest Group had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 21.85%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Everest Group will post 55.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Everest Group’s payout ratio is 13.00%.

About Everest Group

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

