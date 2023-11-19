IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $16.00 target price (down from $19.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on IGM Biosciences from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Monday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on IGM Biosciences from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on IGM Biosciences from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IGM Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.89.

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IGM Biosciences

IGMS opened at $6.01 on Wednesday. IGM Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $27.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of -0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.43.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 27.7% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 24.7% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 133,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 26,358 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 23.8% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 117.8% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $105,000. 56.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IGM Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's product candidate, including imvotamab (IGM-2323), an IgM-based CD20 x CD3 bispecific antibody T cell engager that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.