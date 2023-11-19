TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Alembic Global Advisors

Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,042.00 to $1,114.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $980.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $1,044.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $997.54.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

TDG stock opened at $957.63 on Wednesday. TransDigm Group has a one year low of $599.42 and a one year high of $1,013.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.97 billion, a PE ratio of 43.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $869.55 and a 200-day moving average of $856.89.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.10 by $0.93. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 19.70% and a negative return on equity of 52.68%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group will post 28.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $35.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. This is a positive change from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00.

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

In related news, Director Robert J. Small sold 20,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $883.68, for a total transaction of $18,122,509.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 191,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,242,393.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert J. Small sold 20,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $883.68, for a total value of $18,122,509.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,520 shares in the company, valued at $169,242,393.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $994.84, for a total value of $2,984,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,581,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,583 shares of company stock valued at $37,340,540 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransDigm Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 9.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in TransDigm Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 650,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $548,144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 5.4% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 551 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,399 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

See Also

