Eli Lilly and Company’s (LLY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $630.00 target price on the stock.

LLY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Eli Lilly and Company from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $557.00.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $591.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.72 billion, a PE ratio of 107.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $309.20 and a 1-year high of $629.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $577.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $509.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.88%.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total value of $327,906.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,939,130.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.69, for a total transaction of $726,286.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,397,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,789,888,442.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total value of $327,906.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,939,130.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 536,138 shares of company stock valued at $20,881,627,358. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

