StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Stock Performance

Ampco-Pittsburgh stock opened at $2.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.75 and a 200-day moving average of $3.06. The firm has a market cap of $54.43 million, a P/E ratio of 39.14 and a beta of 0.87. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 1-year low of $2.14 and a 1-year high of $4.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ampco-Pittsburgh

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 660,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 13,025 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 0.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 971,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,733 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 205,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Auto Owners Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh in the fourth quarter worth approximately $608,000. Institutional investors own 45.22% of the company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP).

