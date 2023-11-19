Aflac (NYSE:AFL) PT Raised to $80.00

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Aflac from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Aflac from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.63.

Get Aflac alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aflac

Aflac Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of AFL opened at $81.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Aflac has a 12 month low of $60.20 and a 12 month high of $82.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.33. The stock has a market cap of $47.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.89.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 24.17%. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Aflac will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 32,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $2,570,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,598 shares in the company, valued at $4,465,631.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $2,570,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,598 shares in the company, valued at $4,465,631.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $8,137,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 236,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,247,178.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 165,556 shares of company stock valued at $13,413,385. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Aflac

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AFL. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 189,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,513,000 after buying an additional 13,092 shares during the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the third quarter valued at about $355,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Aflac by 19.0% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aflac during the third quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Aflac by 154.6% during the third quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 6,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aflac

(Get Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.