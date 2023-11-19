SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Cut to “Sell” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of SGS in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $961.80.

Shares of SGSOY opened at $8.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.96. SGS has a fifty-two week low of $7.97 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.92.

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries & Environment, Natural Resources, and Knowledge.

