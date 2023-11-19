SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Cut to “Sell” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of SGS in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $961.80.
SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries & Environment, Natural Resources, and Knowledge.
