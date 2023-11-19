EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) Price Target Raised to $5.75

EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Free Report) had its target price lifted by HC Wainwright from $4.75 to $5.75 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for EMX Royalty’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

EMX Royalty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EMX opened at $1.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $182.56 million, a PE ratio of -40.75 and a beta of 0.77. EMX Royalty has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EMX. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of EMX Royalty by 251.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 10,163 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in EMX Royalty during the third quarter worth $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in EMX Royalty during the second quarter worth $33,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in EMX Royalty during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in EMX Royalty during the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

About EMX Royalty

EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and generates royalties from metals and minerals properties. It explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, molybdenum, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Australia, and Latin America.

