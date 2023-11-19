Barclays Begins Coverage on Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Barclays started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $31.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.76.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial Stock Up 3.4 %

SYF stock opened at $29.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $26.59 and a twelve month high of $37.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.63. The stock has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.61.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.48%.

Institutional Trading of Synchrony Financial

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 181.2% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 158.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

(Get Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.