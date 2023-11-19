Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Price Target Lowered to C$103.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$110.00 to C$103.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC lowered their price objective on Premium Brands from C$114.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Premium Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. National Bank Financial cut Premium Brands from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. TD Securities raised their target price on Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Premium Brands from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$116.33.

Shares of PBH opened at C$92.34 on Wednesday. Premium Brands has a 1 year low of C$79.00 and a 1 year high of C$113.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.95, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$94.67 and a 200-day moving average of C$100.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.78%.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products.

