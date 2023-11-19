Guggenheim Lowers HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX) Price Target to $34.00

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Guggenheim from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on HilleVax from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th.

NASDAQ HLVX opened at $13.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $657.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 0.11. HilleVax has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $22.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 17.58 and a quick ratio of 17.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.61 and its 200-day moving average is $14.29.

In other news, insider Astrid Borkowski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,667,509. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of HilleVax in the first quarter valued at $26,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of HilleVax by 9,300.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of HilleVax by 80.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of HilleVax by 80.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of HilleVax by 57.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. The company develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus and related illness. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.

