Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) PT Lowered to $45.00 at Piper Sandler

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on GLBE. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Monday, August 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global-e Online presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $41.50.
Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 26.73% and a negative return on equity of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $133.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Global-e Online will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 522,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,132,000 after purchasing an additional 59,028 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,458,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,591,000 after purchasing an additional 8,905 shares during the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
