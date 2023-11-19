Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Guggenheim from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on XPOF. Bank of America lowered shares of Xponential Fitness from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.40.

XPOF stock opened at $14.25 on Wednesday. Xponential Fitness has a 12 month low of $11.31 and a 12 month high of $33.58. The firm has a market cap of $712.07 million, a PE ratio of -5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.39.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). Xponential Fitness had a net margin of 1.59% and a negative return on equity of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $80.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xponential Fitness will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Investors LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 1st quarter worth $4,084,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 2nd quarter worth $194,000. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 507,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,762,000 after purchasing an additional 201,641 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,678,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,908 shares during the period. 52.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

