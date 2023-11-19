CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) Earns Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CRMD. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on CorMedix in a report on Thursday, August 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on CorMedix from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CorMedix has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.25.

CorMedix Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at CorMedix

Shares of CRMD stock opened at $4.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.79 million, a PE ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.98. CorMedix has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $6.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.48 and a 200 day moving average of $4.15.

In other news, CEO Joseph Todisco bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.71 per share, with a total value of $37,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $815,183.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of CorMedix by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 21,185 shares in the last quarter. GSG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CorMedix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CorMedix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Castellan Group bought a new position in shares of CorMedix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CorMedix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $991,000. Institutional investors own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

About CorMedix

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath and Neutrolin, a novel anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as hemodialysis, total parenteral nutrition, and oncology.

