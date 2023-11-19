BMO Capital Markets Cuts Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Price Target to $75.00

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Ashland from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Ashland from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Ashland from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ashland in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ashland from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ashland presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.14.

Ashland Stock Performance

Ashland stock opened at $76.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Ashland has a 12 month low of $70.82 and a 12 month high of $114.36.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.57 million. Ashland had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ashland will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Ashland Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 7,866 shares of Ashland stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.54, for a total value of $680,723.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,392.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ashland

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after buying an additional 6,835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

About Ashland

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

Further Reading

