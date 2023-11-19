Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $73.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MTDR. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $73.67.

Shares of NYSE MTDR opened at $58.11 on Wednesday. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $42.04 and a 1-year high of $69.41. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.39.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.27. Matador Resources had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The company had revenue of $772.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.33 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is currently 11.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 1.4% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 13,851 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,910 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 82.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 444 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 3.0% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 11.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,112 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

