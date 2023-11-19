Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

SKIN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Beauty Health from $35.00 to $16.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Beauty Health from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on Beauty Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $2.50 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Beauty Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Beauty Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.56.

NASDAQ:SKIN opened at $2.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.98, a current ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.24. Beauty Health has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $13.90.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beauty Health in the 1st quarter valued at $23,664,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 81,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beauty Health in the 1st quarter valued at $3,985,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beauty Health in the 1st quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000.

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a HydraFacial Delivery System designed to elevate every part of the treatment and connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; HydraFacial Nation App, an app that allows consumers to learn about their skin health, discover treatment options, and track their treatments over time; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health.

