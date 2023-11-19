Truist Financial Cuts Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Price Target to $149.00

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $187.00 to $149.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VAC. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $131.00 to $118.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $135.86.

Shares of VAC stock opened at $80.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.60. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $75.19 and a fifty-two week high of $165.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.99). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.92%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VAC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 194.1% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $55,000. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

