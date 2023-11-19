Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Given a C$22.50 Price Target at National Bankshares

National Bankshares set a C$22.50 price objective on Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ERO. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$22.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Pi Financial cut their price target on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price target on Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. TD Securities cut their price target on Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$23.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Ero Copper from C$33.00 to C$30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ero Copper has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$24.71.

Ero Copper Stock Performance

About Ero Copper

Shares of ERO stock opened at C$15.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$20.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$24.76. Ero Copper has a one year low of C$14.84 and a one year high of C$32.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.69, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.

