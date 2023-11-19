Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Absci’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.66) EPS.
Separately, Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Absci in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.
Read Our Latest Report on Absci
Absci Stock Up 4.3 %
Institutional Trading of Absci
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Absci in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Absci by 305.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Absci by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 4,258 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Absci in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Absci in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Absci Company Profile
Absci Corporation operates as a generative AI drug creation company in the United States. Its integrated drug creation platform identifies novel drug targets and creates biotherapeutic candidates. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Absci
- Stock Average Calculator
- S&P 500’s Whirlwind: Big gains, warning whispers & tactical moves
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/13 – 11/17
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
Receive News & Ratings for Absci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.