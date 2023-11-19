Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Absci’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.66) EPS.

Separately, Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Absci in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Shares of ABSI stock opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.28. Absci has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $3.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 5.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Absci in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Absci by 305.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Absci by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 4,258 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Absci in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Absci in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Absci Corporation operates as a generative AI drug creation company in the United States. Its integrated drug creation platform identifies novel drug targets and creates biotherapeutic candidates. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

