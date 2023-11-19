SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised SCYNEXIS from a d- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.25.

SCYNEXIS stock opened at $1.62 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 7.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $60.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.24. SCYNEXIS has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $3.87.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SCYX. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 6,694 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 560,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 67,788 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 50,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,517 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in SCYNEXIS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 49.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops products for the treatment of fungal infections in the United States. It offers BREXAFEMME for the treatment of vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC) and recurrent VVC. The company's lead product candidate is Ibrexafungerp, an intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including invasive candidiasis, refractory invasive fungal infections, invasive aspergillosis, VVC, and recurrent VVC.

