TELUS (NYSE:TU) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TELUS (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TU. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of TELUS from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$29.50 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th.

NYSE TU opened at $17.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.66. TELUS has a one year low of $15.47 and a one year high of $21.94. The firm has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.07, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.271 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 263.42%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,694 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 5,560 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,093 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 7,737 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 156.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 479,131 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,536,000 after acquiring an additional 291,979 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of TELUS in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. 49.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

