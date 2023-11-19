DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Craig Hallum from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DraftKings from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.43.

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $38.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.51 and a 200-day moving average of $28.32. DraftKings has a 52-week low of $10.69 and a 52-week high of $38.72.

In other news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 23,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $710,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 648,773 shares in the company, valued at $19,463,190. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other DraftKings news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 23,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $710,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 648,773 shares in the company, valued at $19,463,190. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 3,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $109,508.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,820,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,450,224.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 717,193 shares of company stock worth $21,265,674 over the last 90 days. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in DraftKings by 7.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in DraftKings by 0.5% during the third quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. now owns 79,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 17,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 32.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

