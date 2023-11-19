Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prudential (NYSE:PUK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

PUK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,575 ($19.34) to GBX 1,610 ($19.77) in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,540 ($18.91) to GBX 1,460 ($17.93) in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,630 ($20.02) to GBX 1,500 ($18.42) in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Prudential from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 11th.

Get Prudential alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on PUK

Prudential Stock Up 3.5 %

Prudential Cuts Dividend

Shares of PUK opened at $23.67 on Wednesday. Prudential has a twelve month low of $19.90 and a twelve month high of $34.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.1252 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%.

Institutional Trading of Prudential

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PUK. Creative Planning boosted its position in Prudential by 5.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Prudential during the third quarter worth about $118,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Prudential by 7.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,233,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,955,000 after purchasing an additional 160,342 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential during the third quarter worth about $4,740,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Prudential by 2.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,104,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,129,000 after acquiring an additional 58,097 shares in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as non- participating savings products, such as protection and investment-linked products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses; property and casualty; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.