Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CYH. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Community Health Systems presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.50.

Shares of CYH stock opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. Community Health Systems has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $8.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.04 million, a PE ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.43.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 1.88%. Community Health Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Community Health Systems will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Community Health Systems news, Director Wayne T. Smith purchased 1,000,000 shares of Community Health Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.11 per share, with a total value of $2,110,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,107,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,777,671.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Community Health Systems by 364.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,824,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,925,737 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Community Health Systems by 3,799.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,887,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813,728 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Community Health Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,290,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Community Health Systems by 558.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Community Health Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,891,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

