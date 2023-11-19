DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on DRRX. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on DURECT from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on DURECT in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Jonestrading reissued a hold rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of DURECT in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded DURECT from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.25.

DURECT Price Performance

Institutional Trading of DURECT

NASDAQ:DRRX opened at $0.61 on Wednesday. DURECT has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $9.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.71.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in DURECT by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 93,370 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in DURECT by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,635 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in DURECT by 4.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 87,028 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in DURECT by 38.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in DURECT by 6.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,294 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 5,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.82% of the company’s stock.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

