Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) PT Lowered to $103.00

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $110.00 to $103.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Shares of PBH stock opened at $58.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.57. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 12-month low of $55.96 and a 12-month high of $68.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.51.

In other news, SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 2,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total value of $149,656.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,831.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBH. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 12.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,115,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,337 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,647,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,421,000 after purchasing an additional 32,646 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,448,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,552,000 after purchasing an additional 12,790 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 39.6% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,753,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,447,000 after purchasing an additional 781,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 173.8% in the third quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,534,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,044 shares during the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

