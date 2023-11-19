Benchmark Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN)

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $210.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Texas Instruments from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $173.57.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $154.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.22. Texas Instruments has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.53%.

In other news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 32.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,908,000 after purchasing an additional 243,907 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 7.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $337,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $315,000. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

