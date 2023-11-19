Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) PT Raised to $7.00

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TSHA. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taysha Gene Therapies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $5.89.

Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.61. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $3.89. The company has a market capitalization of $317.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.13.

In other Taysha Gene Therapies news, CFO Kamran Alam sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total value of $76,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,237.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 9.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 439,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 202,245 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 14.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,012,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,599,000 after acquiring an additional 128,517 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,633,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 16,944 shares during the last quarter. 25.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

