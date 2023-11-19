Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE) Given New $5.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE – Free Report) had its price objective raised by HC Wainwright to $5.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Taglich Brothers reissued a speculative buy rating on shares of Super League Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th.

Super League Enterprise Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of SLE opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. Super League Enterprise has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $16.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.51. The company has a market cap of $4.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.73.

In other news, Director Jeff Patrick Gehl bought 50,000 shares of Super League Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.82 per share, for a total transaction of $91,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 56,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,915.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Super League Enterprise

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Super League Enterprise by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 8,198 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Super League Enterprise by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 147,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 9,760 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Super League Enterprise by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 52,576 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super League Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super League Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.61% of the company’s stock.

About Super League Enterprise

Super League Enterprise, Inc builds and operates networks of games, monetization tools, and content channels across metaverse gaming platforms that empower developers, energize players, and entertain fans. The company's solutions provide access to an audience consisting of players in the metaverse environments, fans of various gaming influencers, and viewers of gameplay content across social media and digital video platforms.

