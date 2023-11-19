WalkMe’s (WKME) Market Outperform Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of WalkMe in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of WalkMe from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of WalkMe from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.29.

WKME opened at $10.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.01 and a 200-day moving average of $9.13. WalkMe has a 1-year low of $7.82 and a 1-year high of $11.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WKME. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in WalkMe by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 854,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,900,000 after purchasing an additional 272,756 shares during the last quarter. EVR Research LP bought a new position in WalkMe in the 1st quarter worth about $11,368,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in WalkMe by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 15,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in WalkMe in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000.

WalkMe Company Profile

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adaption platform and associated professional services in the United States and internationally. The company's digital transformation intelligence provides software stack, actionable insights, and data services. It also provides workflows and applications in the form of UI elements.

