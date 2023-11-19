Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.90) EPS.

YMAB has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.71.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on YMAB

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Shares of YMAB opened at $5.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.43. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $10.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.87 million, a PE ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 0.66.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 654,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after buying an additional 254,506 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 148,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 38,900 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 174,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 89,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.