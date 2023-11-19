Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VNOM. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.64.

Viper Energy Partners Price Performance

VNOM opened at $30.41 on Wednesday. Viper Energy Partners has a one year low of $24.48 and a one year high of $34.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 5.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.81.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.64. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $293.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viper Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viper Energy Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the first quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 128.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. 37.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

