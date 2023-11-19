Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Price Performance

WHLM stock opened at $4.65 on Thursday. Wilhelmina International has a one year low of $3.16 and a one year high of $4.84. The stock has a market cap of $23.98 million, a PE ratio of 46.50 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.88.

Get Wilhelmina International alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wilhelmina International

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,234 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.20% of Wilhelmina International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wilhelmina International Company Profile

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wilhelmina International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilhelmina International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.