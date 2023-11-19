Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Price Target Cut to C$0.75 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ – Free Report) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$1.50 to C$0.75 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Marathon Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.40 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. CIBC lowered their target price on Marathon Gold from C$1.70 to C$0.84 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Marathon Gold from C$1.55 to C$1.45 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Marathon Gold from C$1.50 to C$0.75 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Desjardins lowered Marathon Gold from a buy rating to a tender rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$2.25 to C$0.72 in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Gold currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$1.27.

TSE:MOZ opened at C$0.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$317.95 million, a PE ratio of -39.50 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.62 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.74. Marathon Gold has a 52 week low of C$0.49 and a 52 week high of C$1.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.78.

Marathon Gold Corporation acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with five mineralized deposits located in Central Region of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

