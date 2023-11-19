Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) PT Lowered to C$110.00 at Desjardins

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Desjardins from C$124.00 to C$110.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Premium Brands’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$110.00 to C$103.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$117.00 to C$109.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$140.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Premium Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Premium Brands from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$116.33.

TSE PBH opened at C$92.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$94.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$100.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.00. Premium Brands has a 52 week low of C$79.00 and a 52 week high of C$113.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Premium Brands’s payout ratio is currently 120.78%.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products.

