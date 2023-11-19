Alithya Group (TSE:ALYA) PT Lowered to C$2.00

Alithya Group (TSE:ALYA – Free Report) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares from C$2.75 to C$2.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Alithya Group from C$3.30 to C$3.15 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Alithya Group from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a C$3.50 price objective on shares of Alithya Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th.

Alithya Group stock opened at C$1.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of C$146.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.81. Alithya Group has a 1 year low of C$1.61 and a 1 year high of C$3.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.29.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

