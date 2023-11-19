Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $395.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $237.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $234.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $266.00 to $233.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $233.00.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,703,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,880,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $547,152,000 after purchasing an additional 651,054 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 606.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 306,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,005,000 after purchasing an additional 262,893 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 20,224.8% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 236,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 235,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 775,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,317,000 after acquiring an additional 221,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.
