Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Compass Point lowered shares of Affirm from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Affirm from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Affirm from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Affirm from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Affirm from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Affirm currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.44.

Get Affirm alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Affirm

Affirm Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of AFRM stock opened at $24.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 2.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.62. Affirm has a 1 year low of $8.62 and a 1 year high of $27.16. The company has a current ratio of 13.25, a quick ratio of 13.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $496.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.48 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 35.74% and a negative net margin of 52.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.86) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Affirm will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affirm

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning increased its position in Affirm by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC increased its position in Affirm by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 20,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Affirm by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 249,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,314,000 after purchasing an additional 38,520 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Affirm by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 79,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 29,305 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Affirm by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 200,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the period. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Affirm

(Get Free Report)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.