Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target Raised to C$39.00

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Cfra from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on POW. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$42.50 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$41.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. CIBC reduced their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$42.00 to C$38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$39.78.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on POW

Power Co. of Canada Trading Up 0.7 %

POW opened at C$36.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.33, a quick ratio of 107.64 and a current ratio of 12.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$35.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$35.92. Power Co. of Canada has a one year low of C$31.47 and a one year high of C$38.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.09.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported C$1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.52. The business had revenue of C$4.66 billion for the quarter. Power Co. of Canada had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 4.37%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.3695122 EPS for the current year.

Power Co. of Canada Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. Power Co. of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 83.33%.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; fund and asset management; reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; fund products; and protection and wealth management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.