TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
TCON has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jonestrading reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.
TRACON Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TRACON Pharmaceuticals
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCON. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 168,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 33,551 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.17% of the company’s stock.
TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.
