Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

TRIP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Tripadvisor from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up from $17.00) on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Tripadvisor from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Tripadvisor from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tripadvisor has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.56.

TRIP stock opened at $19.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.06 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.21. Tripadvisor has a 12 month low of $14.15 and a 12 month high of $27.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Tripadvisor during the first quarter valued at approximately $900,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Tripadvisor by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 91,817 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 19,638 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 153,973 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 49,589 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the 1st quarter valued at $537,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 15,625.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 74.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. The Tripadvisor Core segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

