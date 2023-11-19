Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Key Tronic from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTCC opened at $3.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.00 million, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.51. Key Tronic has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $7.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Key Tronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Key Tronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Key Tronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Key Tronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Key Tronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000.

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

