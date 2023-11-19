StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on First United (NASDAQ:FUNC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of First United from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Get First United alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on FUNC

First United Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FUNC opened at $18.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $122.49 million, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.62 and its 200 day moving average is $15.68. First United has a 52 week low of $12.56 and a 52 week high of $20.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.79 million. First United had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 13.19%. Research analysts anticipate that First United will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

First United Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 17th. First United’s payout ratio is 26.49%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First United

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huber Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First United by 163.5% during the first quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 113,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 70,723 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its stake in First United by 5.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 64,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in First United by 53.2% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 24,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 8,436 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in First United by 11.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in First United during the second quarter worth about $283,000. Institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

First United Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, which includes checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.