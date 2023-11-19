Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of CARV opened at $1.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.63. Carver Bancorp has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $5.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carver Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carver Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Carver Bancorp by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,776 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 13,676 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Carver Bancorp by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,020 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Carver Bancorp by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 20,605 shares in the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carver Bancorp Company Profile

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

