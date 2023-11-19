Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Air T Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of Air T stock opened at $17.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.68, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Air T has a 1 year low of $16.81 and a 1 year high of $28.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.78. The stock has a market cap of $48.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Trading of Air T

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIRT. DCF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air T by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Air T by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Air T by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Air T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $692,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air T by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air T Company Profile

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

