Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st.

Get Tilly's alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TLYS

Tilly’s Stock Performance

TLYS stock opened at $8.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.56 million, a P/E ratio of -32.81 and a beta of 1.61. Tilly’s has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $10.35.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $159.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.91 million. Tilly’s had a negative return on equity of 4.47% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Tilly’s will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tilly’s

In other news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 11,520 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.81 per share, for a total transaction of $89,971.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,193,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,753,788.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tilly’s news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 11,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.81 per share, for a total transaction of $89,971.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,193,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,753,788.87. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 7,789 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $62,935.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,700 shares in the company, valued at $272,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 30,320 shares of company stock worth $236,977 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tilly’s

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fund 1 Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 13.6% during the first quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 5,086,152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,214,000 after purchasing an additional 607,757 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC grew its holdings in Tilly’s by 417.6% during the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 717,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,495,000 after purchasing an additional 579,046 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tilly’s by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,177,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,019,000 after purchasing an additional 258,900 shares in the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tilly’s by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,439,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,098,000 after purchasing an additional 258,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Tilly’s by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 656,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after purchasing an additional 251,559 shares in the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilly’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, swim, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, and related equipment for skateboarding, snowboarding, and surfing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.