Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mastech Digital Price Performance

Shares of MHH opened at $8.30 on Wednesday. Mastech Digital has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $14.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.28 million, a PE ratio of -276.57, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.57.

Get Mastech Digital alerts:

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). Mastech Digital had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $47.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.44 million. As a group, analysts expect that Mastech Digital will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mastech Digital Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mastech Digital by 15.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 16,558 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mastech Digital by 65.2% in the third quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 12,484 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mastech Digital by 11.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Mastech Digital by 11.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA increased its holdings in Mastech Digital by 3.0% in the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 794,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,150,000 after purchasing an additional 23,325 shares during the period. 16.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mastech Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastech Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.