Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Mastech Digital Price Performance
Shares of MHH opened at $8.30 on Wednesday. Mastech Digital has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $14.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.28 million, a PE ratio of -276.57, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.57.
Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). Mastech Digital had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $47.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.44 million. As a group, analysts expect that Mastech Digital will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.
Mastech Digital Company Profile
Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.
