TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a report on Thursday, August 17th.

TherapeuticsMD Stock Down 3.4 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TherapeuticsMD

TXMD stock opened at $2.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.63 and a 200-day moving average of $3.52. TherapeuticsMD has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $7.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 6.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 123,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,263 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 22.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 255,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 46,974 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 13.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 4.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 312,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 14,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 258.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 13,069 shares in the last quarter. 28.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY,BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brands. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products to wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

